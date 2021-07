By mid-June, all but a few of the woodland spring ephemeral plants are done blooming.As the canopy fills in there just isn’t enough sunlight to fuel their growth.But, as the days become longer and the sunlight more intense, the prairie and savanna plants start their show.The flower show on the prairie is just beginning, and it runs into October.As soon as one group of flowers is done blooming, another group steps up to the plate.Many think Wisconsin was almost totally forested in the pre-settlement days, but that is only true of the northernmost third of the state.