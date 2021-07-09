New drug addresses long overlooked "negative" symptoms of schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a chronic, debilitating neuropsychiatric disorder affecting approximately 1 percent of the world’s population. This disorder is often characterized by hallucinations and delusions — for example, the portrayal of John Nash, a mathematician with schizophrenia, in the 2001 movie A Beautiful Mind is hallmarked by Nash's interactions with characters that exist only in his imagination. However, these symptoms are only one facet of the disorder.massivesci.com
