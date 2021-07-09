Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New drug addresses long overlooked "negative" symptoms of schizophrenia

By Elizabeth Burnette
Posted by 
Massive Science
Massive Science
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Schizophrenia is a chronic, debilitating neuropsychiatric disorder affecting approximately 1 percent of the world’s population. This disorder is often characterized by hallucinations and delusions — for example, the portrayal of John Nash, a mathematician with schizophrenia, in the 2001 movie A Beautiful Mind is hallmarked by Nash's interactions with characters that exist only in his imagination. However, these symptoms are only one facet of the disorder.

massivesci.com

Comments / 2

Massive Science

Massive Science

410
Followers
343
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Massive helps scientists share stories about their work and lives in pursuit of a more informed, rational, and curious society.

 https://massivesci.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Schizophrenia#Fda Approval#Hallucinations#Sunovion Pharmaceuticals#Yale University#Fda#American#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

When Drugs of Abuse Become Psychiatric Medications

Psychiatry has become increasingly interested in recent years in studying drugs of abuse for treatment of psychiatric disorders. We know very little about the mechanisms by which these drugs actually work to relieve psychiatric symptoms. Until we understand how these drugs work more fully, we should be circumspect about their...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Trait Linked To Depression

One trait that can signal a higher risk of depression. Declining IQ scores can help to predict depression with age, research finds. As people’s scores on abstract reasoning tests decline, so their risk of being depressed increases. Typical abstract reasoning tests involve analysing shapes and symbols for things like patterns...
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

Science confirms that reading changes our brain

We have all heard, either in the voice of a teacher or in a campaign to promote reading, that. But, beyond a moral question or the increase of our knowledge, science seems to have discovered that. It changes us more than we think. That’s right, a scientific investigation found that...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Poop Transplants Have Been Linked to Improved COVID-19 in Two Patients in Poland

Scientists will soon begin proper clinical trials to see if poop transplants really can help people recover from COVID-19. The decision was spurred on by curious results from two recent hospital patients in Poland - an 80-year-old man with pneumonia, and an immunosuppressed 19-year-old man - who both received fecal transplants for severe C. difficile infections.  Unbeknownst at the time, these patients also had COVID-19. Its symptoms began to show up shortly after the two received their poop transplant, and yet even though both individuals were particularly vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2, their cases were only mild and their fevers cleared up within just...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPhone Arena

Long COVID symptoms of the 'cured' are real, Fitbit data confirms

The share of Americans with wearables that also offer some digital health function is constantly growing, and medical researchers have taken notice. Back in March of last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic was still in its nascence, the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California embarked on the so-called DETECT study that leveraged wearables, mainly from the Fitbit gang, to gauge their disease detection abilities.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers discover a key link to autism spectrum disorders

Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan have discovered a new direct genetic link to autism spectrum disorders. The researcher’s new study shows that the deficit in histone methylation could lead to autism spectrum disorders. A human variant of the SUV39H2 gene led researchers to examine the absence of that gene in mice.
ScienceIFLScience

A New HIV Vaccine Has Reached Its Very First Patients

Sixty years ago, a new disease started spreading across the planet. It traveled slowly at first, quietly eating away at its hosts’ immune systems, and confounded the medical establishment for over two decades. It wasn’t until 1986 that this disease even had a name: Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or HIV. 35...
Women's HealthMedscape News

Drug Effective in Treating Symptoms of Postpartum Depression

Those suffering from postpartum depression may have a more convenient treatment option, compared with the only drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration to specifically treat this mood disorder. Observations from phase 3 of a clinical trial published in JAMA Psychiatry shows that zuranolone, an oral drug, improved the...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Lipids in the Blood Linked to Drug Resistance in Schizophrenia

Researchers from Skoltech and the Mental Health Research Center have found 22 lipids in the blood plasma of people with schizophrenia that were associated with lower symptom improvement over time during treatment. These can help track resistance to medication that affects over a third of patients. The paper was published in the journal Biomolecules.

Comments / 2

Community Policy