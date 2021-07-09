Howard the Duck Star Offers to Direct Reboot for Marvel Studios
Lea Thompson, who appeared in Howard the Duck in between her iconic roles in Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II, today jumped onto the "Howard the Duck" social media trend that took place as a result of the Marvel's What If...? trailer, to remind Marvel that she would love to direct a reboot of the property. This isn't the first time it's come up; in 2018, she even said that she had chatted with Marvel Studios about her pitch, and they seemed to like it. Of course, even if they did, it's hard to imagine they would carry over the significant changes made to the comic book source material that defined the 1986 movie.comicbook.com
