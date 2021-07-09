Howard the Duck Star Offers to Direct Reboot for Marvel Studios

As we continue into 2021, some things have returned back to normal after the hellscape that was 2020. However, the looming threat of the Delta Variant and the fact that some people are still refusing to get their shots so herd immunity can do its thing means that some major events are still holding back returning. One of those events is San Diego Comic-Con who announced earlier this year that they were going to do another virtual event. Out of the many virtual events that happened last year, Comic-Con @ Home was kind of a mess and didn't really capture the "trapped in a building with 200,000 sweaty nerds" feeling we were all missing. The lack of interesting panels was a big factor, and while some TV networks are coming out to play, those of you who attend Comic-Con for movie news shouldn't expect anything major. According to Deadline, both Warner Bros. and DC Films will be skipping Comic-Con @ Home for the second year in a row.