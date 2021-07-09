Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Howard the Duck Star Offers to Direct Reboot for Marvel Studios

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLea Thompson, who appeared in Howard the Duck in between her iconic roles in Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II, today jumped onto the "Howard the Duck" social media trend that took place as a result of the Marvel's What If...? trailer, to remind Marvel that she would love to direct a reboot of the property. This isn't the first time it's come up; in 2018, she even said that she had chatted with Marvel Studios about her pitch, and they seemed to like it. Of course, even if they did, it's hard to imagine they would carry over the significant changes made to the comic book source material that defined the 1986 movie.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Jones
Person
Lea Thompson
Person
Tim Robbins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Graffiti#Duckworld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Indiana Jones
Related
TV Seriesthecheyennepost.com

Marvel Studios' What If...? | Official Trailer | Disney+

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If...?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+. “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios radically changes its relationship with actors

Things will be done differently with actors from now on in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. The movies and series of Marvel Studios have in common that they have a large number of stars from Hollywood. So that they could be available to appear in the different installments that have been released since 2008, they used to sign long-term agreements. But it looks like that will change from now on.
TV Serieswearemoviegeeks.com

Disney + WHAT IF? Series Trailer Has Marvel Zombies! Captain Carter! Howard The Duck! The Watcher! – Begins August 11

Get ready for Marvel Epicness! Zombie Cap’, Zombie Iron Man and Zombie Hawkeye! Sorcerer Supreme Spider-Man!. Disney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If…...
MoviesComicBook

Howard The Duck Appearance In Marvel What If? Trailer Has Fans Excited

After three previous, brief appearances in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Howard the Duck will appear in an upcoming episode of Marvel's What If...? on Disney+, and fans can't get enough of it. On social media, there are hundreds of messages from excited fans eager to see more Howard the Duck, a character who has only had a total of about 2 minutes of screen time in the MCU, and one cancelled TV series from Kevin Smith and Hulu. After cameos in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, and Avengers: Endgame, fans are hoping that this time around, they'll get a little more duck for their buck.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Marvel Studios and DC Will Skip Comic-Con @ Home

As we continue into 2021, some things have returned back to normal after the hellscape that was 2020. However, the looming threat of the Delta Variant and the fact that some people are still refusing to get their shots so herd immunity can do its thing means that some major events are still holding back returning. One of those events is San Diego Comic-Con who announced earlier this year that they were going to do another virtual event. Out of the many virtual events that happened last year, Comic-Con @ Home was kind of a mess and didn't really capture the "trapped in a building with 200,000 sweaty nerds" feeling we were all missing. The lack of interesting panels was a big factor, and while some TV networks are coming out to play, those of you who attend Comic-Con for movie news shouldn't expect anything major. According to Deadline, both Warner Bros. and DC Films will be skipping Comic-Con @ Home for the second year in a row.
MoviesTalking With Tami

Pinky Review: Marvel Studios ‘Black Widow’ Starring Scarlett Johansson

Marvel’s Black Widow is hitting theaters tomorrow, as well as Disney+ with Premium Access on Friday July 9th. I got a chance to see an advance screening and it was really good, long but good lol! The movie is about Natasha who’s on the run for siding with Captain America and having broken the Sokovia Accords. While in hiding she stumbles upon Dreykov who’s using a brain controlling drug to turn girls into “Widows”. Natasha reunites with her lil sister Yelana to free the Widows and take on the Taskmaster. Yes, it’s suspenseful, full of action and it keeps your interest! Check out more about this movie inside…
MoviesPosted by
Mix 103.9

‘WandaVision’ Earns 23 Emmy Nominations For Marvel Studios

WandaVision has garnered a bewitching 23 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards. The nominations for the highly anticipated award ceremony were released on Tuesday morning, with WandaVision scoring Marvel Studios’ first major Emmy noms in history. In terms of most nominations, the Disney+ series sits just behind Netflix’s The Crown...
Movieskoit.com

Win Passes: Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow”

96.5 KOIT has your chance to see Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow”. Register below for your chance to win Fandango Movie Passes!. 96.5 KOIT General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 07/07/2021 at 12:00am through 07/18/2021 at 11:59pm. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive two (2) Fandango movie passes to see Marvel Studio’s “Black Widow”, in theaters starting Friday, July 9, 2021. Passes are good for movie theater use only. Prize Value: $20.00. Winner(s) will be chosen from all eligible entries received on 06/01/2021 at around 12:00pm. No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zendaya is unclear about her future at Marvel Studios

Actress Zendaya plays MJ in the Spider-Man films within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. On Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) presented many classmates from Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as MJ (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon) Fr. Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori), all of them have repeated in the other two installments of the Spiderman as they are Far from home (2019) and No way home (2021). But their contracts are running out and they don’t know if they will Marvel Studios.
Moviesblackfilm.com

New Featurette Spotlights Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow”

Just days ahead of the much-awaited launch of Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Kevin Feige, producer, president of Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer of Marvel, weigh in on the story of Natasha Romanoff’s past and the role the film plays in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Moviestheaureview.com

Interview: Natalie Holt on composing Loki and pushing the Marvel sound in a new direction

As fans across the globe gear up for the anticipated final episode of Loki this week, Disney put our own Peter Gray in touch with the show’s lauded composer, Natalie Holt. After expressing his appreciation for her contribution to the Paddington score, Peter and Natalie discussed the audition process in securing her role, if any other Marvel titles influenced her sound, and how hard it was to keep the Loki storylines a secret.
Movieslrmonline.com

Filoni, Favreau, Howard, Rodriguez All Directing In The Book Of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett is the next chapter of the Star Wars Disney+ series’ that will debut this December. While we know some details about the upcoming series there is a lot that has been clouded in mystery. Showrunner Jon Favreau even went to great lengths to keep the announcement of the series a surprise at the end of The Mandalorian season 2. Along with the big reveal of the series, it was announced that Robert Rodriguez would be leading the project. He was the director for one of the most famous episodes in The Mandalorian when Boba reclaimed his armor and took down a squad of stormtroopers. Most assumed that the famed director would be directing a majority of the series with Filoni and Favreau busy working on the other Star Wars projects.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios is amazed at the reaction of fans to the new characters

Marvel Studios Phase 4 is introducing a host of new characters and they are being very well received by fans. Interestingly, everything released so far by Marvel Studios in this Phase 4 They are movies and series like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki Y Black widow that they have in common that they are carried out by characters that we have seen in many previous installments. But even so, they have added very interesting secondary that we hope will have more travel in the future such as Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius ( Owen Wilson), Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Red Guardian (David Harbor). There are also some characters that have already been confirmed for future projects such as Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) or Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

What If…? Trailer and Poster Revealed by Marvel Studios

Disney+ today unveiled the new trailer and poster for Marvel Studios‘ What If…? showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series,...
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Marvel Studios Announces 'Loki' Season Two on Disney+

Loki will return for a second season on Disney+. The news was revealed during the mid-credits scene of the first season finale, which premiered Wednesday. The series, the third from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character and concluded its first season with something of a cliffhanger. Instead of teasing an upcoming film or series during the mid-credit scene, the show instead concluded with the words “Loki will return in season 2.”
Moviesbleedingcool.com

What If…?: Lea Thompson Has An Idea About Howard the Duck's Future

When it comes to how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will adapt its divergent comic storylines on screen, Marvel's What If? attempts to answer that question even if it's an animated series. The upcoming Disney+ show answers a wide range of scenarios with their live-action counterparts returning to voice their characters including Robert Downey Jr, Hayley Atwell, Michael B Jordan, and the late Chadwick Boseman, who reprised his role as T'Challa one final time. Among those featured in the trailer was Howard the Duck, who's only made a handful of live-action CG appearances in the MCU films and voiced by Seth Green. Among those to chime in for reaction was Lea Thompson, the star of the 1986-live-action adaptation of Howard the Duck that predates the MCU by 22 years.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With the Marvel Studios Intro From the Loki Finale

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki arrived on Wednesday morning, and it undeniably took fans on a bit of an emotional roller coaster. The episode was jam-packed with fascinating reveals, unexpected Easter eggs, and a massive new status quo going into a now-confirmed Season 2. A lot of elements of the episode have captivated and shaken up fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — even down to its very first moments. Obviously, major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below! Only look if you want to know!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

6 Vampires Marvel's Blade Reboot Needs To Include

Marvel's fan-favorite vampire hunter Blade is headed back to theaters, but this time it'll be Mahershala Ali playing the Daywalker. First announced a couple years ago, the Blade reboot brings opportunities to show the character in a new light, as well as re-introduce audiences to the lore of vampires that exists in the Marvel universe. With that opportunity comes a chance to re-tell the stories of the original Wesley Snipes-led trilogy in a new light, or even with entirely different details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy