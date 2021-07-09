Chef from The Keys shares fish taco, watermelon cucumber salad recipe

Growing up, my family always had a garden. It was both a way of life and a skill for survival with four children to feed. This year, local gardens are busting with fresh produce including cucumbers, zucchini, beans and other vegetables. According to the USDA, cucumbers are part of cucurbitaceae family. To put it simply, cucumbers are part of the gourd family along with other foods like pumpkins, zucchini and melons. They are 96 percent water and their consumption can help us meet our daily intake of water. Did you know we get 20 percent of our water needs from food daily? Cucumbers originated from South Asia with cultivation of the cucumber starting over 3,000 years ago in India. Cucumbers are easy to grow and are typically ready to harvest in 8 to 10 weeks after planting. Cucumbers are low in calories, provide Vitamins K, C and A. They also provide chlorophyll, a powerful phytonutrient (antioxidant and anti-inflammatory) and potassium that is needed to help keep your heartbeat regular, help nerve and muscle function.
