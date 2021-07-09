Tyson Fury Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones Deontay Wilder Fight

Tyson Fury has tested positive for COVID-19 and his fight with Deontay Wilder has been postponed. The long-awaited third fight between the two heavyweight legends was supposed to take place this summer. But, a report earlier today put the boots to all of that. A few members of Fury’s camp tested positive for the virus, and now reports have surfaced from Dan Rafael and ESPN that the fighter has it too. Wilder will wait patiently while the situation resolves itself. Hopefully, for all parties involved, nothing to wild happens. But, it was a definite wake-up call for the entire sporting world. The Olympics isn’t that far away and the specter of COVID-19 is in sharp focus over in Japan. Their Prime Minister just called for a state of emergency in Tokyo for the games. Luckily for MMA and boxing, there have been few moments like this Fury news.