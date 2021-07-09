Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Meade; Perkins; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ZIEBACH...NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 849 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Faith, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Faith, Howes, Red Scaffold, Bridger, Takini and Durkee Lake. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
