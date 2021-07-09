Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 19:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest; South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 285...624 AND 625 Winds are diminishing and humidities are rising across the area.alerts.weather.gov
