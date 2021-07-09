Matt Damon in Tom McCarthy’s ‘Stillwater’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

Tom McCarthy cites Mediterranean noirs as the inspiration for Stillwater, but there’s little of that mystique in this uneven ‘90s throwback, despite the mostly untapped potential of its atmospheric setting in the French port city of Marseille. Matt Damon gives a solid performance as an unemployed Oklahoma oil rig worker with a messy past, determined to do right by the daughter stuck in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. But that story is clunky, old-fashioned and predictable when it’s not implausible. In any case, it’s less involving than the shot at renewal the failed family man gets with a French single mother.