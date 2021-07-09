Cancel
Matt Damon in Tom McCarthy’s ‘Stillwater’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

By David Rooney
The Hollywood Reporter
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom McCarthy cites Mediterranean noirs as the inspiration for Stillwater, but there’s little of that mystique in this uneven ‘90s throwback, despite the mostly untapped potential of its atmospheric setting in the French port city of Marseille. Matt Damon gives a solid performance as an unemployed Oklahoma oil rig worker with a messy past, determined to do right by the daughter stuck in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. But that story is clunky, old-fashioned and predictable when it’s not implausible. In any case, it’s less involving than the shot at renewal the failed family man gets with a French single mother.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Last Duel’ Trailer: Ridley Scott’s Latest Pits Matt Damon Against Adam Driver In A Fight To The Death

Ridley Scott continues to defy his age. Now 83, the director’s latest film hits theaters this Fall after a COVID-related delay. It’s Scott’s first film since 2017’s “All The Money In The World” (one that he reshot in record time thanks to the ongoing Kevin Spacey scandal at the time), but “The Last Duel” fits nicely in his wheelhouse of historical dramas like 2005’s “Kingdom of Heaven” and his debut film from 1977, “The Duellists.”
MoviesComplex

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Reunite in First Trailer for Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’

20th Century Studios just unleashed the first trailer for The Last Duel starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Adam Driver. Helmed by Ridley Scott, the legendary director behind classics like Alien and Blade Runner, The Last Duel is a historical epic based on Eric Jager’s 2014 book of the same name. Affleck and Damon teamed up with Nicole Holofcener to write the script, which mark’s the duo’s first screenplay since they won an Oscar for the Good Will Hunting script 20 years ago.
Moviestoofab.com

Matt Damon's Daughter Gives Him 'S---' Over Some of His Films

"There's nothing great about that movie," she once told him. Matt Damon credits his daughter Isabella with keeping his feet "firmly on the ground" when it comes to his career. "Fewer and fewer younger people don't know it as much. My 15-year-old refuses to see it," he explained. Why? Well, "She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good. She just likes to give me s---," he added.
TV Showsimpulsegamer.com

Stillwater – Cannes Film Festival Premiere

Writers: Tom McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré. Producers: Steve Golin, Tom McCarthy, Jonathan King, and Liza Chasin. Cast: Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, and Camille Cottin. Release Date: the 12h of August 2021. STILLWATER has been unveiled with its World Premiere out of competition at the Cannes Film...
POTUSWashington Post

In 'Stillwater,' Matt Damon bridges Oklahoma and France

CANNES, France — The set-up of Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” sounds very Liam Neeson. Matt Damon stars as a tough, terse Oklahoma father who travels to Marseille, France, to visit his jailed daughter (Abigail Breslin), who has been imprisoned for her role in a scandalous Amanda Knox-styled murder case. Damon, a gruff, working-class roughneck, sticks around to seek justice for his daughter and find a mystery man who may have been the real killer.
MoviesDeadline

Matt Damon On Real-Life Research For ‘Stillwater’: “It’s The Luckiest Part Of Our Job, The Windows People Give Us Into Their Lives” – Cannes Studio

As Bill in Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater, Matt Damon is an Oklahoma roughneck fighting for his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin)’s release from a Marseille prison. Along the way, he experiences a renaissance of sorts, as he connects with single mother Virginie (Camille Cottin), faces cultural differences, and gets another chance at family life.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Matt Damon feels "overwhelmed" at Cannes

At the press conference for his latest film "Stillwater," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, Matt Damon revealed he found being out and about with other people a little overwhelming. (July 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Stillwater, OKAOL Corp

Matt Damon Explains How He Prepared to Play a Trump Supporter in ‘Stillwater’

Matt Damon went deep into red state identity politics to build his character in Tom McCarthy’s Cannes premiere “Stillwater.”. To portray Oklahoma oil rig worker Bill Baker — a father who sacrifices everything to help free his daughter from a French prison, after she is convicted of murdering her roommate while studying abroad —— Damon spent an “absolutely critical” time doing research in the state, he said at a Friday press conference for the film.
Stillwater, OKwmleader.com

Cannes 2021: Matt Damon Gets Teary-Eyed After Receiving a 5-Minute Standing Ovation for His Performance in Stillwater

Hollywood star Matt Damon was recently moved to tears during the world premiere of his out-of-competition Cannes Film Festival entry Stillwater. According to Deadline, the drama, directed by Spotlight Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy, brought the assembled crowd to its feet in the Grand Theatre Lumiere as the lights came upon the film’s team, and brought tears to Damon’s eyes. The story of ‘Stillwater’ focuses on Damon’s Bill Baker, an Oklahoma oil-rig roughneck with a shoddy past as a father who heads to Marseille, hellbent on freeing his daughter (Abigail Breslin), an exchange student imprisoned for murdering her girlfriend, a crime she says she didn’t commit. Cannes Film Festival 2021: Cinema and Music Return to the 74th Edition of the Grand Event.
MoviesBirmingham Star

Matt Damon tears up during standing ovation at Cannes

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Hollywood star Matt Damon was recently moved to tears during the world premiere of his out-of-competition Cannes Film Festival entry 'Stillwater'. According to Deadline, the drama, directed by 'Spotlight' Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy, brought the assembled crowd to its feet in the Grand Theatre Lumiere as...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Matt Damon unveils Amanda Knox-inspired film at Cannes

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Matt Damon said on Friday he had immersed himself for weeks in Oklahoma with oil rig workers for his role as a disoriented American who travels to France to help his jailed daughter, in a new film loosely inspired by the real-life Amanda Knox case. The...
MoviesDeadline

Matt Damon On Getting Emotional At The ‘Stillwater’ Premiere & Acting With “The Meryl Streep Of Nine-Year-Olds” — Cannes Press Conference

Matt Damon said he felt “a little overwhelmed” at yesterday’s Cannes premiere for his new film Stillwater. Speaking alongside writer-director Tom McCarthy and co-stars Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin and Lilou Siauvaud during the film’s press conference, Damon reflected on what it was like to return to a packed cinema after a rough 18 months for the world.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Matt Damon attends celebratory dinner after Stillwater premiere with co-star Abigail Breslin and cast after 'tearing up' during five minute standing ovation at Cannes

Matt Damon attended a celebratory dinner after the premiere of his new film Stillwater at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night. The actor joined co-star Abigail Breslin and other cast members, along with the film's director, after reportedly tearing up during a five minute standing ovation following the movie.

Comments / 0

