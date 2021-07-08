Will there be increases to HSA contributions in 2022?
The IRS announced increases for health savings accounts (HSAs) and high deductible health plans (HDHPs) for 2022. Eligible individuals with self-only HDHP coverage may contribute up to $3,650 to their HSA for 2022. Eligible individuals with a family HDHP may contribute $7,300 to their 2022 HSA. Individuals 55 or older may make an additional $1,000 "catch-up" contribution to their HSA.
