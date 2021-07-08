Cancel
Will there be increases to HSA contributions in 2022?

Springfield Business Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Shannon is available to answer your questions regarding human resources consulting. The IRS announced increases for health savings accounts (HSAs) and high deductible health plans (HDHPs) for 2022. Eligible individuals with self-only HDHP coverage may contribute up to $3,650 to their HSA for 2022. Eligible individuals with a family HDHP may contribute $7,300 to their 2022 HSA. Individuals 55 or older may make an additional $1,000 “catch-up” contribution to their HSA.

