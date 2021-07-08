Cancel
Springfield, MO

How can I use Section 1031 to boost my real estate investments?

By Paid Advertising
Springfield Business Journal
 13 days ago

Since 1921, Section 1031 like-kind exchange has been used by real estate owners to exchange their property for other income-producing real estate and defer the tax on any unrealized gain. The replacement property should be of equal or greater value than the assets sold. You must identify a replacement property within 45 days and then conclude the exchange within 180 days. A 1031 exchange doesn't make capital gains tax go away; it just postpones it.

