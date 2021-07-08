What is the main symptom of heat stress and how do I avoid it?
Heat illness kills about 600 US workers each year, but we often forget about one of the underlying symptoms of heat stress: fatigue. Fatigue is a sneaky enemy responsible for loss of focus, which immediately creates deadly hazards in whatever your current job tasks are. Do your best to stay hydrated and stay focused. If you find yourself getting overheated and fatigued, please talk to your supervisor about a micro break to cool down and refocus.sbj.net
Comments / 0