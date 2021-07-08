What should I look for when choosing a buyer’s agent?

Jeanna Callahan is available to answer your questions regarding residential real estate. Your REALTOR should be your advocate, not your salesperson. They should work for you, walk you through the process, anticipate issues and have solutions, not take “no” for an answer when getting you to the closing table and be creative to make that happen, be candid and honest, and know the industry and current market to best advise you. They are part negotiator, part educator, part problem solver and all advocate.