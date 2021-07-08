Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MO

What should I look for when choosing a buyer’s agent?

By PAID ADVERTISING
Springfield Business Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeanna Callahan is available to answer your questions regarding residential real estate. Your REALTOR should be your advocate, not your salesperson. They should work for you, walk you through the process, anticipate issues and have solutions, not take “no” for an answer when getting you to the closing table and be creative to make that happen, be candid and honest, and know the industry and current market to best advise you. They are part negotiator, part educator, part problem solver and all advocate.

sbj.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Real Estate
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Springfield, MO
Real Estate
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Suburbs#Missouri State University#Realtor#Founder President#Education Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy