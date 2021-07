Fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to cross the border into Canada for non-essential travel from August 9 without any quarantine requirements, the government in Ottawa said Monday. Canada will then reopen its borders to all vaccinated foreign travelers from September 7. The US-Canadian land border, the world's longest, and the air border have been closed to non-essential travel since mid-March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pressure had been rising on the government from the ailing tourism sector to ease travel restrictions, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his administration did not want to jeopardize progress on the home front in curtailing the spread of Covid-19.