Beal calls Brooks not coming back 'tough' but he trusts the team's vision

NBC Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This story and headline have been updated to correct a mistake in the headline and text of the story. As the Washington Wizards move through the second round of interviews in their head coaching search, soon general manager Tommy Sheppard will meet with the team's star guards Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook to discuss the finalists and get their feedback before making the final decision on whom to hire.

