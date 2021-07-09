Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management Appoints First Director of Philanthropic Services

Appointment of Independent Director and Chairman of Audit Committee Expands Financial Expertise on Board. Boca Raton, FL, July 20, 2021 — Curative Biotechnology Inc. (OTC: CUBT) ("Curative Biotech" or the "Company"), a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases, announced today that Marc Drimer, CPA has joined its Board of Directors as an independent director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Drimer has over 35 years of experience in all areas of corporate governance, compliance and operations in the financial services industry. He has held management positions in London and Geneva serving as Controller of Hertz Europe and Allied Maintenance. He is a graduate of Brooklyn College with a BS in Accounting and holds an MBA in Finance from New York University Graduate School of Business.