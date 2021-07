Contact hitting is a lost art, and Alcides Escobar showed that he has learned a few tricks in his time away from the MLB game. He went 3-4 with a key safety squeeze and 2 RBIs in this one to raise his batting average to .583 on his 7 hits this week in 12 at-bats. The game started off with a 410 foot upper deck home run from Trea Turner who returned to the lineup for the first time since Wednesday. It was Josh Bell with the game winning run via a 412 foot home run, and some of the other big contributors were Victor Robles and everyone in the bullpen.