SaaS apps like Zoom and DropBox have thrived while employees work from home. Theses apps may have made life easier for the workforce, but can be considered a headache for IT departments if there is lack of visibility. On average, there are 3 to 4 times more SaaS apps in use at a company than the IT department is aware of, and it is estimated that by 2022, 90 percent of enterprises will rely on SaaS apps to execute business objectives. The use of Shadow IT and the growing rate of SaaS apps highlights the gaping holes in a company’s security posture.