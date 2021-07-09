Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
Halloween Horror Nights Return to Universal Studios Hollywood Select Nights September 9-October 31. Halloween Horror Nights is back with a vengeance. The first maze to be announced is an all new one! For the first time ever, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring its ominous presence to Universal Studios Hollywood in all-new maze for “Halloween Horror Nights 2021,” which is officially back beginning in September. Enter each room, each hallway, takes you deeper and deeper into the nightmarish terror….if you dare!www.cleverlycatheryn.com
