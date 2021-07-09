Cancel
Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Cleverly Catheryn
Cleverly Catheryn
Halloween Horror Nights Return to Universal Studios Hollywood Select Nights September 9-October 31. Halloween Horror Nights is back with a vengeance. The first maze to be announced is an all new one! For the first time ever, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring its ominous presence to Universal Studios Hollywood in all-new maze for “Halloween Horror Nights 2021,” which is officially back beginning in September. Enter each room, each hallway, takes you deeper and deeper into the nightmarish terror….if you dare!

www.cleverlycatheryn.com

