Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Sunday AM Update: Refresh for more analysis Even with Space Jam: A New Legacy in homes on HBO Max, Warner Bros. proves again that when they shell out on TV spots, they can open the film in movie theaters to a solid number, and in this case it was the best 3-day we’ve seen for a family film during the pandemic with $31.65M. That’s also the best for Warner Bros. beating Godzilla vs. Kong‘s big Easter opening of $31.625M by a smidge and also the best opening for director Malcolm D. Lee, beating the opening weekend of Girls Trip by $31.2M.