Officials: Critical race theory not taught in Bedford County Public Schools

By JAMEY CROSS The (Lynchburg) News, Advance
Roanoke Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritical race theory is not being taught in Bedford County Public Schools, division officials said Thursday. The Bedford County School Board met Thursday night and heard an update regarding recent changes to the state history curriculum. School administrators addressed concerns that critical race theory — a term for an academic framework that examines how policies and the law perpetuate systemic racism, and which has drawn backlash among conservatives in Virginia — is in, or coming, to Bedford County Public Schools.

