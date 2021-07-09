6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Reported near the California Nevada Border
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake occurred about 20 miles southeast of Markleeville, California which is along the California-Nevada border on Thursday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, “this earthquake occurred as the result of normal faulting in the shallow crust of the North America plate. This earthquake occurred along the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada, a major physiographic boundary along the California-Nevada border.”www.wccbcharlotte.com
