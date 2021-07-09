Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Boulder resident backlash leads to event cancellations

By Bayan Wang
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGeyS_0are7bRv00

BOULDER, Colo. — The anticipated series of dinners at Boulder Reservoir's new restaurant have been canceled amid alleged threats by some residents who live nearby.

"Regardless of our best efforts, the safety of our guests was out of our control," said Tatianna Hernandez, the CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County.

Hernandez agreed with five other local leaders and the Driftwind restaurant to cancel the first set of dinners planned for Friday. A portion of the proceeds were supposed to be distributed to the organizations.

"The nonprofits received an email from one of the neighbors threatening to both attend and harass guests as well as protest the events themselves," Hernandez said.

According to Boulder Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes, that was one of many threats received by either the reservoir or the nonprofits.

"Unfortunately, the nonprofit applicants have shared very negative communications sent by neighbors, notes personally disparaging not only some nonprofit employees but threatening to disrupt the event and impact their fundraising," Rhodes said in a press release Wednesday.

Community resistance isn't a surprise. Nearby residents, like Austen Forest, have shown up at city council meetings to express their frustrations over lakeside events in recent months, especially those that include special event liquor licenses.

While Forest doesn't condone the recent threats, he hopes Driftwind's owner, Josh Dinar, knows that the community doesn't support serving alcohol at the reservoir.

"We don't have an issue with him holding events, it's a great place to hold events," Forest said. "Our specific issue is with him serving alcohol at the events because that is a single lane road and we've had people die on that road before, and if you're coming in and it's night and you had a couple drinks, that's a dangerous road."

Forest wants the community to have a better relationship with the reservoir, but feels like residents weren't taken into consideration by city council or the reservoir.

"They did not listen to the public commentary, overwhelming public commentary saying no, and they let these events happen anyways," Forest said.

But the lack of consideration Forest is describing goes both ways, according to Hernandez.

"This wasn't an open bar situation, it wasn't a party situation. It really was responsible, safe dinner, drink pairings," she said.

Hernandez said despite the pushback, she is not deterred from planning future events at Boulder Reservoir.

Comments / 1

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Food & Drinks
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Lifestyle
Boulder, CO
Lifestyle
Boulder County, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Restaurants
Boulder County, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Boulder, CO
Food & Drinks
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Alcohol#Backlash#Food Drink#Boulder Reservoir#Community Foundation#Forest#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy