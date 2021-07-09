Boca Raton police shoot 'suspicious' man with knife near shopping center

A "suspicious" man with a knife is in critical condition at the hospital after an officer-involved shooting at a shopping plaza in Boca Raton Thursday night, police said.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. near the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the University Commons shopping center, located at 1400 West Glades Road, which is just east of Interstate 95.

According to Boca Raton police, two officers arrived at the scene and found 29-year-old Jordan Thompson outside the bookstore armed with a knife.

Officials said while they were speaking to Thompson he began approaching officers aggressively. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and commanded Thompson to drop the knife.

Police said Thompson continued to hold the knife and was tasered by one officer, but the taser was ineffective at that time. Thompson then lunged at the officers with the knife in hand and was shot multiple times by the second officer.

Both officers rendered aid to Thompson until Boca Raton Fire Rescue arrived at the scene.

He was transported to Delray Beach Medical Center in critical condition and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

The two officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.

Todd Wilson

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, which is protocol during any officer-involved shooting.

