This One Planetary Feature May Be Crucial For The Rise of Complex Life in The Universe

By Michelle Starr
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 11 days ago
The way a planet is tilted on its rotational axis with respect to its orbital plane around a star - what we know as 'axial tilt' - could be key to the emergence of complex life. According to a new study, a modest axial tilt, like Earth's, helps increase the production of oxygen, which is vital for life as we know it - and planets with tilts that are too small or too large might not be able to produce enough oxygen for complex life to thrive. "The bottom line is that worlds that are modestly tilted on their axes may be...

