Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

John Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss 'global climate ambition'

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phTzQ_0are7G6m00
© Getty Images

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will visit Moscow to speak to officials next week about “global climate ambition.”

The trip will take place from July 12-15, the State Department said in a short announcement. It comes as the two nations are at odds over a multitude of issues.

Russia participated in a White House climate summit in April. President Biden said at the time that he was “heartened” that Russian President Vladimir Putin called for collaborating with other countries to advance carbon dioxide removal.

“The United States looks forward to working with Russia and other countries on that endeavor,” Biden said at the time. “It has great promise.”

China and the U.S. lead the world in terms of emissions of coal and petroleum fumes, according to The Associated Press. Russia is ranked number four due to its dependence on coal burning.

The meeting between Kerry and officials in Moscow comes amid other tensions between the two nations, notably several high-profile ransomware attacks linked to Russian actors.

Biden and Putin held a summit in mid-June, after which Biden indicated that he “did what he came to do.”

The leaders said at the time that after the meeting, the countries “demonstrated that, even in periods of tension, they are able to make progress on our shared goals of ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risk of armed conflicts and the threat of nuclear war."

Comments / 18

The Hill

The Hill

273K+
Followers
28K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Climate#The State Department#White House#Russian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

State rips Cruz over holds ahead of key Russian talks

The State Department and Senate Democrats are calling out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for holding up confirmation votes on key members of President Biden ’s national security team. They are particularly criticizing Cruz for his hold on Bonnie Jenkins, who Biden nominated as under secretary of State for arms control...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Striking a balance on climate change and global trade

Last week when the European Union announced plans to impose the first trade restrictions in the world for climate reasons, congressional Democrats announced they will propose similar restrictions as part of their pending $3.5 trillion spending plan. As a former Democratic member of Congress, I have noticed that while the Europeans are specific in what they are seeking, the Democrats are only beginning to consider what precisely they will propose, and whether and how it will be structured to pass muster with the World Trade Organization.
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Meetings in Moscow, Russia

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to Moscow, Russia, July 12-15, 2021. While in Moscow, he met with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Edelgeriyev, Special Presidential Representative for Relations with International Organizations Chubais, Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko, Russian State Duma Deputy Fetisov, and business representatives to discuss the urgency and seriousness of the climate crisis and efforts to increase ambition, especially in the next decade and on the road to Glasgow and beyond. Special Presidential Envoy Kerry also had a phone call with Russian President Putin and issued a Joint Statement on the Climate Challenge with Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Edelgeriyev.
POTUSNPR

The U.S. Climate Envoy Went To Moscow And Talked About More Than Climate

MOSCOW — John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, quietly traveled to Moscow this week, becoming the highest-ranking White House official to visit Russia since President Biden took office. Kerry told NPR that his three days of talks with Kremlin officials were "exclusively" dedicated to climate change. But...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Newsom asks Californians to cut personal water consumption to fight off drought | John Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss 'global climate ambition' | EPA bans sale of COVID-19 disinfectant authorized under Trump

TGIF! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack . Today we’re looking at Californians being asked to...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Russia warns US over hypersonic missiles in Europe, could lead to ‘inadvertent conflict’

The Russian Embassy in the U.S. did not mince words in a tweet late Monday warning Washington not to deploy hypersonic missiles in Europe. The tweet begins with a red exclamation point and reads: "We would like to remind @PentagonPressSec that potential deployment of any [American flag] hypersonic [missile] in Europe would be extremely destabilizing. Their short flight time would leave [Russian flag] little to no decision time and raise the likelihood of inadvertent conflict."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russia Calls for UN Vote to Scrap Bosnia Peace Envoy Job

UNITED NATIONS - Russia has asked the U.N. Security Council to vote Thursday on its proposal to abolish the post of international high representative for Bosnia and the office that goes with it by July 2022, diplomats told Agence France-Presse. The vote was requested for Thursday afternoon, said one of...
Militarywcn247.com

Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the missile was launched on Monday from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia. The ministry said the missile successfully hit a target more than 217 miles away on the coast of the Barents Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Zircon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 620 miles. An earlier test launch took place in October, on Putin’s birthday.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

John Kerry caught maskless at airport in 2nd mask mishap this year

President Biden's climate czar John Kerry was caught maskless in an airport, in the second mask mishap he’s had this year. Kerry can be seen going through security sans mask at the Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning in photos published Wednesday by the Washington Free Beacon. The photos were snapped around 11:41 this morning, according to the source who took the pictures.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...

Comments / 18

Community Policy