Dewitt County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for DeWitt by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: DeWitt The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern DeWitt County in south central Texas Northeastern Karnes County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yorktown, Runge, Nordheim, Gillett, Cotton Patch, Ecleto, New Davy, Helena, Paweleville and State Highways 72 and 119. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

