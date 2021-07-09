Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Spain’s Hernangómez injures shoulder, will miss Tokyo Games

By TIM REYNOLDS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Spain power forward Juancho Hernangómez will miss the Tokyo Olympics after dislocating his left shoulder during an exhibition victory Thursday over France, a significant blow for the reigning World Cup champions.

Hernangómez — who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves — was in the starting lineup for what became Spain’s 86-77 win in its second warm-up game for the Tokyo Olympics. He was evaluated in Malaga, Spain and the team later announced that his Olympic plans were over.

“At this time, the only concern of all parties is the health of the player and that he has a recovery as prompt and satisfactory as possible, allowing him to return with all his strength to the courts,” the Spanish federation said.

Spain and France are scheduled to play again this weekend. Spain is then scheduled to fly to Las Vegas and will be one of the teams that plays the U.S. in an exhibition before the teams head to Tokyo.

“We are aware of the left shoulder injury suffered by Juancho Hernangómez while playing with the Spanish National Team,” the Timberwolves said Thursday night. “We are evaluating all information and will provide an update when available.”

Hernangómez averaged 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 minutes per game for Minnesota this season. He had three points for Spain on Thursday, leaving the game after playing 7 ½ minutes.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
280K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Ap#Spanish#The Spanish National Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Country
Spain
News Break
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The Tokyo Olympics has a new plague to worry about ...

Tokyo had no idea what it signed up for when it agreed to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Olympic officials have found themselves dealing with another unexpected plague — an oyster plague, reported BBC. Yes, oysters. Thousands of the shellfish invaded a key venue...
NBACBS Sports

Team USA basketball: Keldon Johnson's breakout performance helps lead Americans to comeback win over Spain

Team USA's exhibition season hasn't exactly gone as planned as the Olympic favorites have stumbled their way towards Tokyo with two upset exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. A win over Argentina seemingly righted the ship, but COVID-19 protocols deprived Team USA of Bradley Beal and a recurring calf injury also removed Kevin Love from the roster. With Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker still playing in the NBA Finals, the Americans looked to be in serious jeopardy less than a week before the opening ceremonies.
NBABirmingham Star

T-Wolves' Juancho Hernangomez hurts shoulder practicing with Spain

Spanish news outlets reported Thursday that Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez of Spain will miss the Tokyo Olympics with a dislocated left shoulder. The Timberwolves released a statement that only confirmed Hernangomez was injured without commenting on the severity of it. "We are aware of the left shoulder injury suffered...
Tenniswtaq.com

Olympics-Briton Evans tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Tokyo Games

(Reuters) – British men’s tennis number one Dan Evans said he will miss the Tokyo Olympics following a positive test for COVID-19 in another blow to Team GB after Johanna Konta also pulled out. Konta, the women’s British number one, withdrew on Tuesday having tested positive for COVID-19, two weeks...
WorldClick2Houston.com

Tokyo Olympics Men's Soccer Preview – Group C (Spain, Argentina, Egypt, Australia)

Group C of the Tokyo Olympics men’s soccer tournament offers a fascinating quartet of nations hailing from four different continents. Among them are the prohibitive tournament favorites Spain, two-time gold medalists Argentina and a pair of dangerous underdogs with medal round aspirations in Egypt and Australia. Of the four Group C nations, three won their continent’s U-23 championship to qualify for the Olympics.
SoccerBleacher Report

Olympic Soccer 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Wednesday Match Times

The United States women's national team could not have asked for a better opponent to start its path to winning a gold medal at the Summer Olympics. Five years ago, the USWNT's dominance at the event was disrupted by Sweden on penalty kicks in the quarterfinal round. The two-time defending...
BasketballRealGM

Juancho Hernangomez Dislocates Shoulder, Out For Tokyo Olympics

Juancho Hernangomez dislocated his shoulder during an exhibition game against France and will miss the Tokyo Olympics. "We are aware of the left shoulder injury suffered by Juancho Hernangomez while playing with the Spanish National Team," released the Timberwolves in a statement. "We are evaluating all information and will provide an update when available."
UEFATelegraph

Why Italy vs Spain was the thinking fan's perfect game of Euro 2021

We have been quick to anoint best games of this European Championship. There was the 4-2 group stage thrill-fest of Germany vs Portugal, when it briefly looked like Germany were the favourites. Whatever happened to them?. There was the night of a million goals, France crashing out, Spain recovering from...
Sporting News

How Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton will join Team USA at the Olympics after NBA Finals

The U.S. men's basketball team's road to the 2021 Olympics has been a bumpy one. Team USA set off alarm bells with losses to Nigeria and Australia in its first two exhibition games. Head coach Gregg Popovich then found out Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) and Kevin Love (injury recovery) were forced to withdraw, and now Zach LaVine's status is up in the air. Team USA hopped on its Monday flight to Tokyo with just eight players.
Sportswtva.com

Former Ole Miss standout Weisz's long journey to Tokyo

FORT BENNING, Geo. (WTVA) -- When the Olympic games were postponed in 2020, one of the athletes I spoke with who already qualified for the games was former Ole Miss rifle standout Ali Weisz. When her Olympic dream was put on hold, she was in grad school at Memphis and was faced with a decision every elite athlete faces at one point or another: where is the rest of my life heading?
NBABleacher Report

Zach LaVine Placed in Health Protocols; Won't Travel to Tokyo with Team USA on Monday

Team USA is dealing with another COVID-19 concern as the men's basketball competition in the Tokyo Olympics approaches. USA Basketball announced that Zach LaVine was placed in health and safety protocols and was unable to fly to Japan with the team Monday. There is hope that he will eventually be able to join the Americans later in the week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy