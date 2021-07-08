Another Rating Bureau Upgrades Illinois’s Credit Rating

Another credit rating agency has given Illinois an improved bond rating. S&P raised the state’s rating on general obligation bonds from BBB-minus to BBB… the second such upgrade from a rating bureau in recent weeks. Before Moody’s recent move to increase the state’s rating, it had been decades since Illinois saw a rating upgrade. S&P says its decision is based upon an improved economic picture in the state and “demonstrated operational controls” during the COVID-19 pandemic.