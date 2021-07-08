First State COVID Vaccine Lottery Winners Drawn

The first winners have been drawn in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination lottery. A Chicago resident won the first one-million-dollar prize in the series of drawings that are open to all Illinoisans who have had at least one dose of the vaccine. In addition to that cash prize, three $150,000 college scholarships were awarded to vaccinated minors between the ages of 12 and 18. Those prizes went to residents of Chicago, suburban Cook County, and DeKalb County.