Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Rio mural honours Black history in US and Brazil

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/538f05e28ec942639ae45385c7ac3372.

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#Mural#Rio#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Youtube
Country
Brazil
News Break
Instagram
Related
Societychicagocrusader.com

SAFEGUARDING BLACK HISTORY

Two racist officials of the Hudson, Ohio, Memorial Day celebration tried to sabotage a Black history message being delivered by the keynote speaker during a remembrance ceremony this year. The speaker, a white retired Army colonel, had his mic cut off by the two racists when he began to describe how Memorial Day ceremonies were begun by African Americans to honor Union soldiers who died in the Civil War. But the plot backfired when the colonel continued to speak without the aid of the sound system and the scheme to silence him was made public.
Immigrationhartfordcitynewstimes.com

ONLY ON AP Migrants tell how they got to Lithuania

ONLY ON AP Migrants tell how they got to Lithuania. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/197986191664473e82cd7b8c8e2f1210.
Instagramhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Today in History for July 13th

Highlights of this day in history: Live Aid concerts held in London and Philadelphia; A French revolutionary is stabbed in his bath; Civil War draft riots erupt in New York; A power blackout hits the Big Apple; Actor Harrison Ford born. (July 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Militaryhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Black female WWII unit to get congressional honor

An Army battalion that made history as the only all-female, Black unit to serve during World War II is set to be honored by Congress. The unit, known as the 6888, sorted and handled mail for millions of American service members and civilians. (July 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
Protestshartfordcitynewstimes.com

Activists rally as Italy MPs start Zan law debate

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/44a7b3ae456d45d7b3b18f3718f0a683. News In Your Inbox!. Right Now. 70°. Partly Cloudy. Today. Sun and clouds mixed. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
Environmenthartfordcitynewstimes.com

Lightning strikes in India kill 38 people in 24 hours

Lightning strikes in India kill 38 people in 24 hours. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0db78e5ce7dc443c84cf63c565334f6d.
MusicJSTOR Daily

The History of Black-Owned Record Labels

Black Swan Records, the first large-scale Black-owned record label in the United States, is getting a lot of attention lately. Started by Harry Pace in 1921, Black Swan only lasted three years, but its legacy laid the groundwork for many Black-owned labels to come. As historian David Suisman explains, Black...
Worldhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Jubilation in Tigray as TDF moves in

After months of fear in a city occupied by Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers who pursued the Tigray regional leaders, crowds of Mekele residents rushed to see thousands of Ethiopian government soldiers paraded by their captors. (July 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Protestshartfordcitynewstimes.com

Mother seeks answers in Colombia protester's death

Mother seeks answers in Colombia protester's death. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/32a88578cd93417793b7d549a5921a2d.
Atlanta, GANewsweek

Black Man Finds Racist Statues Outside Customer's Home

A Black tech support worker was stunned to discover two racist statues in the garden of a customer's home. In a video posted to TikTok by malacheeman, the internet support worker shared clips of what he encountered during a visit to help a woman struggling to connect to her Wi-Fi in Atlanta, Georgia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy