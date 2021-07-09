SpaceX Could Soon Launch The First Billboard In Space

Jeff Bezos and three fellow passengers are about to make a pioneering journey into space.The trip will see the space tourists take a brief trip off the Earth before coming back down again.Mr Bezos has promoted the trip as a breakthrough moment for space tourism, which arguably represents the first time that paying, civilian passengers have been sent to space on board a private rocket. It is also the first time that humans have ever ridden on board a spacecraft made by the Amazon founder’s private space company, Blue Origin.But at the same time, the trip has been criticised by many as an indulgence, with the billionaire spending money and other resources that could be better used to improve life on Earth.Oliver Daemen: The millionaire’s son, 18, going to space with Jeff BezosBlue Origin launch: What time does Jeff Bezos and crew go to space and how can you watch?Jeff Bezos flight crew: Who will be on Blue Origin rocket and how much is the launch costing?The launch window is set to open at 1pm UK time, or 9am eastern, and you can follow all of the latest updates here.