SpaceX Could Soon Launch The First Billboard In Space

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX founder Elon Musk recently announced a new partnership with Canadian engineering firm Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC), with plans to bring “Space Art” to the Moon. Now, the space venture has confirmed a new plan to make advertising in space a reality, too. As part of GEC’s Rideshare Program, a...

