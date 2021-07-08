VAERS is not the best method to evaluate vaccine adverse events

Recommendations for mitigating and managing treatment-related adverse events associated with tipifarnib. Glenn J. Hanna, MD: I think the only other thing on our agenda was the tolerability and safety. You can certainly comment. I’ve treated a number of patients with salivary gland cancer just because I see a fair volume, and patients with head and neck cancer, and overall compared to our other armamentarium, tipifarnib is generally well tolerated. It is an oral option. The schedule is a week on and a week off, 2 weeks on in the totality of a month, 1 on, 1 off. And patients generally feel pretty well. I did mention I’ve noticed some cytopenias, but often those are manageable. If you hold the dose or adjust the dose, it’s something that can be handled. In addition, the only event that’s a bit unique to the agent is the acute kidney injury, which is an increase in creatinine and subsequent BUN [blood urea nitrogen], but again, if you hold the drug, often hydrate the patient, it seems to settle, and then you dose adjust. Those are the dose-limiting issues I’ve run into. I would say on the whole though, people feel quite well on the drug and are often living and working, and it’s well tolerated. I don’t know what your experience has been.