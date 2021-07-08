Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

VAERS is not the best method to evaluate vaccine adverse events

By The Original Skeptical Raptor
skepticalraptor.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is one of the systems employed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to monitor vaccine safety. VAERS is a post-marketing surveillance program, collecting information about adverse events (including death) that occur after the administration of vaccines to ascertain whether the risk-benefit ratio is high enough to justify the continued use of any particular vaccine.

www.skepticalraptor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccines And Autism#Influenza Vaccination#Cdc#The Us#Cdc#Cisa#Vaers Vaccine#Xyz#Vsd#Mco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Starbucks
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Had No Vaccine Side Effects, This New Research May Surprise You

Once COVID vaccines were finally available after months of awaiting their arrival, they became one of the hottest topics of conversation. When you find out someone has gotten vaccinated, your first question is often, "Which vaccine did you get?" And then the follow-up is frequently, "Did you have any side effects?" Public health experts, doctors, and the press spent so much time assuring people that side effects are normal responses that mean the COVID vaccine is working that those who didn't have any side effects started to wonder if that meant theirs didn't work. While it may feel like most people experienced side effects after getting the vaccine, a new survey shows that's not the case.
Public HealthNBC Philadelphia

CDC: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Rare Nerve Disorder; FDA to Issue Warning

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
Healthmontanadailygazette.com

FDA: 86% of Children in Pfizer Vaccine Study Experienced Adverse Reactions

As children become human guinea pigs in the Pfizer vaccine studies, the vast majority of them experience adverse reactions ranging from “mild to serious.”. The study included children aged 12-15, 1,127 children were given the first dose and 1,097 were given the second dose. Among the the children injected with the experimental mRNA vaccine:
PharmaceuticalsWashington Examiner

We need full approval of COVID-19 vaccines, but only after careful evaluation

It’s been about six months since the Food and Drug Administration allowed the distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines via emergency use authorizations, which are preliminary approvals during a public health emergency based on lower standards of safety and efficacy than for a normal, or “full,” approval. As of July 13, 48.1% of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

CDC advisers to discuss third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

(HealthDay)—Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised adults will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the meeting scheduled for July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will focus on the 2 to 4 percent...
Pharmaceuticalshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
U.S. Politicsgeneticliteracyproject.org

How Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and anti-vaxxers misrepresent the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to scare people about COVID shot ‘dangers’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Convincing a parent that vaccines won’t harm their children can be a near-possible task these days. As pediatric infectious disease specialist Paul Offit told me during a recent interview, no amount of scientific evidence is likely to sway someone who has read horror stories about other children reacting badly to a shot.
Public Healthprecisionvaccinations.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Related Fatalities Exceed 12,000

Atlanta (Precision Vaccinations) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed an increased number of deaths reported after a COVID-19 vaccination. Between December 14, 2020, through July 19, 2021, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 12,313 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

FDAnews Announces Guide to Safety Reporting for Drugmakers: FDA Adverse Event Requirements Compiled Report

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. How and when should an adverse event report be filed?. The Guide to Safety Reporting for Drugmakers: FDA Adverse Event Requirements contains details on what safety issues to report, when to report them and how to make those reports. It’s a comprehensive guide to the FDA’s requirements regarding adverse events, serious adverse events, adverse drug reactions and postmarket benefit-risk evaluation reports. Through it, readers will gain insights on understanding safety priorities, long-term follow-ups and benefit-risk evaluation reports.
Healthonclive.com

Managing Adverse Events With Tipifarnib

Recommendations for mitigating and managing treatment-related adverse events associated with tipifarnib. Glenn J. Hanna, MD: I think the only other thing on our agenda was the tolerability and safety. You can certainly comment. I’ve treated a number of patients with salivary gland cancer just because I see a fair volume, and patients with head and neck cancer, and overall compared to our other armamentarium, tipifarnib is generally well tolerated. It is an oral option. The schedule is a week on and a week off, 2 weeks on in the totality of a month, 1 on, 1 off. And patients generally feel pretty well. I did mention I’ve noticed some cytopenias, but often those are manageable. If you hold the dose or adjust the dose, it’s something that can be handled. In addition, the only event that’s a bit unique to the agent is the acute kidney injury, which is an increase in creatinine and subsequent BUN [blood urea nitrogen], but again, if you hold the drug, often hydrate the patient, it seems to settle, and then you dose adjust. Those are the dose-limiting issues I’ve run into. I would say on the whole though, people feel quite well on the drug and are often living and working, and it’s well tolerated. I don’t know what your experience has been.

Comments / 0

Community Policy