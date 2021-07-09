Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Evan Help Us: Joey Gallo’s ascending value could make the trade deadline very intriguing (or boring)

By Evan Grant
Dallas News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the most important month of the season for the Rangers. The MLB draft runs Sunday through Tuesday. The trade deadline arrives a little more than two weeks later. There will be much history — at least Rangers history — written based on the moves the team makes. So, of course, we had to try to answer your questions about both the draft and the deadline. Away we go:

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Daniels
Person
James Jennings
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Al Leiter
Person
Kolby Allard
Person
Charlie Culberson
Person
Nick Solak
Person
Josh Jung
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#Rangers#Mlb Pipeline#Drew Waters#Pfe1223
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: This Crazy Trade Could Land Joey Gallo

The Atlanta Braves need help on offense. Joey Gallo could be the main target to bolster this streaky offense. If we look strictly at the run differential, and total runs scored, it may seem like the Atlanta Braves are not in dire need of a boost in offense, even with the plethora of injuries they have. The truth is, if you dig deeper, it is an entirely different story.
MLByanksgoyard.com

Yankees: This Joey Gallo trade package probably gets deal done with Rangers

The Joey Gallo trade rumors, which once seemed like a dream for New York Yankees fans, seem to now be developing a sort of reality. Joel Sherman of the New York Post connected the Bombers to Gallo this week. So did esteemed MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN. Is this the blockbuster move general manager Brian Cashman is going to make?
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Padres ‘might unload for’ Rangers’ Joey Gallo

The San Diego Padres continue to glide along this season playing tremendous baseball. The lone thing going against them is that the NL West has turned out to be a loaded division with the Giants leading the way and the Dodgers in second. The Padres are still only 5 games back in the division and look poised to make the wildcard game at worst.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Byron Buxton, Joey Gallo and More

The All-Star break has officially concluded, but the hot stove is only just heating up. The July 30 MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away. Though there haven't been a ton of huge moves as of yet, the picture is becoming clearer as it pertains to the teams most likely to buy or sell.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Joey Gallo is Breaking Out

Over the past decade, Major League Baseball has moved toward a three-true-outcomes style of play. This year, for example, home runs, strikeouts, and walks have combined to account for roughly 36% of all plate appearances. No player exemplifies this trend better than Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo. Gallo’s swings frequently...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres ‘covet’ Joey Gallo in trade

The San Diego Padres have had a good but not great first half of the MLB season, and it’s pretty clear they’re looking at upgrades ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres “covet” Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo as a trade target. However, the Rangers’ asking price is “daunting,” and the first baseman’s recent hot streak has done nothing to lessen that.
MLBaudacy.com

Joey Gallo to compete in Home Run Derby

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Get ready to see some moonshots because Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will compete in MLB's Home Run Derby next week in Denver, the club announced Wednesday. Gallo joined 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and said he would like to participate in the derby but had yet...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Alex Rodriguez is wrong. Here’s why Yankees must make big trade offer for Rangers’ Joey Gallo

The Yankees should go get Joey Gallo before the MLB trade deadline on July 30. And, according to The Athletic, at least one baseball exec agrees with me:. The Yankees, in dire need of left-handed hitting and athleticism, are an obvious fit for (Rangers right fielder Joey) Gallo; one rival exec says the Yanks can dramatically improve their defense by adding Gallo and (Rockies) shortstop Trevor Story, then moving Gleyber Torres to second base and DJ LeMahieu to first.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Joey Gallo’s recent hot streak will get fans’ hopes up

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 06: Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers rounds the bases to score on a fielding error against the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the seventh inning at Globe Life Field on July 06, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) There’s no...
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers News: No ESPN, Joey Gallo will not be a free agent at year’s end

Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo hits during the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. Joey Gallo finally made his much-anticipated Home Run Derby debut as the Texas Rangers‘ representative on Monday night at Coors Field. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned.
MLBPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Joey Gallo Represents Texas in Tonight’s Home Run Derby

After having the 2020 All-Star Game activities canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, America is ready for the mid-summer classic and the MLB's Home Run Derby! The action begins tonight at 7 pm on ESPN and features 8 sluggers ready to compete for the title of Home Run King.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's Matt Olson, Rangers' Joey Gallo practice for Home Run Derby

ARLINGTON, Texas - A Home Run Derby practice broke out at Globe Life Field before the A’s game against the Rangers on Saturday afternoon. A’s first baseman Matt Olson and Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo are both in the eight-player field for the Home Run Derby on Monday at Coors Field, as well as AL All-Stars.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade deadline 2021: 10 potential deals, including Bryant, Gallo landing in New York and a Red Sox reunion

Baseball's annual trade deadline is less than two weeks away and we've already seen some movement. The Brewers added Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez, the Blue Jays added Adam Cimber and Trevor Richards, the Braves added Joc Pederson and Stephen Vogt, and it feels like more trades could happen at any moment. There is no shortage of motivated sellers and motivated buyers.
MLBBleacher Report

Joey Gallo Trade Rumors: Padres 'Practically Panting' for Rangers All-Star

The San Diego Padres apparently really want slugger Joey Gallo in their lineup by the July 30 trade deadline. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the National League West club "is practically panting for Gallo" and cited one source who said the Texas Rangers star is someone general manager A.J. Preller "might unload for" in a deal.
MLBfangraphs.com

The Relaunching of Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo didn’t win in his long-anticipated Home Run Derby debut — he didn’t even make it out of the first round or hit a single 500-foot drive at Coors Field on Monday night — but he earned his trip to Denver’s All-Star festivities nonetheless. After an injury-marred 2019 and a dismal follow-up in the pandemic-shortened season, the 27-year-old slugger is putting together his best and most complete campaign.
MLBPosted by
Dallas Sports Nation

Joey Gallo: Buy In or Sell High?

The moment you’ve all been waiting for has arrived. What do the Rangers do with Joey Gallo? This has been the topic among Ranger fans for a long time now, but the time has come for the Rangers to really buckle down with the star outfielder. Now everyone knows Gallo’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy