Minor league catching depth flourishing for Padres

The Salem Little League Season is officially over after the Pony League finished up last night. Peoples Bank beat Minor League 13-3 in six innings. Heydin Purcell hit a long home run near the concession stand and doubled as he went 2-3 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBI. Alijah Carroll drove in 2 with Avery Gullion going 2-3 with an RBI, Aaden Rostance had 3 hits and drove in a run, Keaton Gullion singled, walked twice and scored 3 times with an RBI. Noah Nix had 2 hits and 2 runs and Nate Paulson added a hit and 2 runs. For Minor League, kam Wilkins, Silas Moats and Ayden Rose combined for their 3 hits. Paulson earned the win on the mound for Minor League going 2.2 innings allowing just 1 hit and no earned runs. Purcell worked 2 scoreless innings and Nix got the final 3 outs.