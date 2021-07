It was all smiles at Providence Place Senior Living in Pottsville on Thursday as residents climbed onto Harleys and went for a spin. Schaeffer’s Harley-Davidson in Orwigsburg arranged for a small group of bikers to ride from the store to the senior living community to socialize and share their love of motorcycles with residents. A similar event was held last year when bikers drove by to celebrate a resident’s 102nd birthday.