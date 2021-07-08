Athens State Homecoming Set for July 30-31

All alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends, and members of the Athens State community are invited to join Athens State University for our annual Homecoming Celebration and Summer Commencement. The Roaring 20’s will be in full swing as we recognize and celebrate our alumni at our Homecoming Dinner Celebration on Friday, July 30. The event will begin at 6:00 PM in the Brown Hall Courtyard, with dinner served at 6:30 PM. Over dinner, we invite guests to visit and reconnect with former classmates, faculty, and friends.