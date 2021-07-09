PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 7/7/21 (New Virtual Line System Testing, Possible Halloween Horror Nights Prep, Bruce’s Bad Teeth, and More)
Welcome to another exciting day here at Universal Orlando Resort. We started our day off at Universal Studios Florida, so let’s see what’s happening today. We stopped in to visit Bruce over at the JAWS photo op in San Francisco. He recently returned from a lengthy refurbishment with fresh paint and rubbery soft teeth, but his teeth haven’t held up well. Several of them are already ripped out along his bottom jaw. This is really disappointing to see.wdwnt.com
