Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 7/7/21 (New Virtual Line System Testing, Possible Halloween Horror Nights Prep, Bruce’s Bad Teeth, and More)

By Annie Wilson
WDW News Today
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to another exciting day here at Universal Orlando Resort. We started our day off at Universal Studios Florida, so let’s see what’s happening today. We stopped in to visit Bruce over at the JAWS photo op in San Francisco. He recently returned from a lengthy refurbishment with fresh paint and rubbery soft teeth, but his teeth haven’t held up well. Several of them are already ripped out along his bottom jaw. This is really disappointing to see.

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Bruce, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Studios Florida#Halloween Horror Nights#Hollywood Prop Shop#The Blue Man Group#Velocicoaster#Team#Universal Parks News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
TravelInside the Magic

Disneyland Security Footage Once Caught “Walt Disney’s Ghost” Roaming the Park

Visiting Disney’s Parks is one of the most joyous things you can do. Whether it’s Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World in Florida, or an international park like Disneyland Paris, Disney’s theme park empire is the most magical around. Offering stellar entertainment, thrilling rides, and emotional fireworks performances, there’s no better vacation than a Disney vacation. Even celebrities can’t stay away!
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Men in Black Alien Attack Pre-Show Returns to Universal Studios Florida

Good afternoon, recruits! We’re happy to report that the full pre-show has returned to Men in Black Alien Attack at Universal Studios Florida. While not integral to the ride, the pre-show is part of the overarching story of the attraction and ties into the finale. The façade is designed to evoke the 1964 New York World’s Fair (here called the World Expo), including the iconic observation towers. Guests are supposedly entering a pavilion to see “The Universe and You.”
LifestyleWDW News Today

More Walt Disney World Park Passes Added For All Ticket Types Throughout the Summer

More Walt Disney World Park Passes have been added for all three ticket types through September. All four parks are available every day for July, August, and September. Most of the month of October has full availability. All four parks are unavailable to Annual Passholders on October 1. Magic Kingdom and EPCOT are unavailable to Annual Passholders on the 2nd, while just Magic Kingdom is unavailable on the 3rd.
MusicWDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Frozen Cavalcade Debuts as Disneyland Park Tests Mini-Parades

It’s the first time in forever (well, in about two years) that we’ve seen this float cruise down the streets of Disneyland. We spotted a Frozen Cavalcade starring Anna and Elsa making its way through the park on the old Frozen float from Mickey’s Soundsational Parade, which had its last performance in 2019.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Park Passes For 50th COMPLETELY Booked For Passholders

On October 1, 1971, Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time with its first theme park — Magic Kingdom — and before we knew it, it became one of the most popular vacation destinations around the world. And now here we are, almost 50 years later!
TrafficWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (7/14/21): EPCOT Monorail Returns July 18, Rise of The Resistance Boarding Groups No Longer Included in VIP Tours, First “Fab 50” Character Statue Revealed, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Salt & Straw Signage Added to Construction Walls in Disney Springs

Officially confirmed last month, Salt & Straw Ice Cream is coming to Disney Springs next year. Today while walking around Disney Springs, we noticed new signage has been added to construction walls, advertising the upcoming dessert shop. The sign features a minimally-designed ice cream cone and announces “curiously delicious ice...
MoviesWDW News Today

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” & “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives” Houses Announced for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood

Today offered a double dose of terror for Halloween Horror Nights fans, as today Universal Parks & Resorts announced two haunted houses coming to the annual event. Guests will get (too) up-close with Leatherface and the rest of the Sawyer family in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, based on the iconic 1974 slasher film. Explore the entire Sawyer house, including the parlor and the blood-covered kitchen, just try to avoid any chainsaws. This house will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 30 in Universal Studios Florida. Watch a spine-tingling trailer for the house below!
TrafficWDW News Today

CONFIRMED: EPCOT Monorail Returns July 18th

We reported earlier that monorail service to EPCOT would return this weekend, and now Disney has confirmed that operations resume this Sunday, July 18th. Bus Service will no longer be available to EPCOT from select hotels on the following dates:. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – July 25th. Disney’s...
LifestyleWDW News Today

Disney 2021 Wine & Dine 10K Now Sold Out

On the first day of general registration, the Disney Wine & Dine 10K has sold out. The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will be the first in-person runDisney event in over a year. Each race is themed to a different Disney Villain, with the 10K celebrating Oogie Boogie and Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Though the 10K is sold out, the other races are still available.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Jungle Cruise Queue Gets Fully Stocked With New Props at Magic Kingdom

This morning’s trek of the Jungle Cruise queue had some freshly-squeezed new content for us including a (very) refilled Skipper’s office!. The last noticeable change occurred a few days prior when the Skipper’s office had been completely emptied, but the crates lining the entrance to the queue were full of fresh (never frozen) produce and libations for the crew as you trek through the wild jungles.
MoviesWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Universe of Energy Pillars Being Painted A Different Color AGAIN for Guardians of the Galaxy – Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

Almost two years ago, as work was really just starting on Guardians of the Galaxy – Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, the classic pillars on either side of the Universe of Energy pavilion were painted a dark orange in preparation for the new attraction. Now, for some reason, they’re being repainted again in gray, with alien or futuristic markings accenting them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy