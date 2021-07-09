68th Annual Parade of Homes this weekend, includes 2 Apopka models
The free, self-guided tour begins Saturday, July 10 and runs through Sunday, July 18, 2021. The Greater Orlando Builders Association (GOBA), the authority, educator and promoter of the housing and building industry, announces the dates for the 68th annual Parade of Homes Orlando. Central Floridians are invited to experience 50+ of the best of the best homes and apartment communities throughout greater Orlando during the free, self-guided tour Saturday, July 10 through Sunday, July 18, 2021.theapopkavoice.com
