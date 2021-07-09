Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

68th Annual Parade of Homes this weekend, includes 2 Apopka models

theapopkavoice.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe free, self-guided tour begins Saturday, July 10 and runs through Sunday, July 18, 2021. The Greater Orlando Builders Association (GOBA), the authority, educator and promoter of the housing and building industry, announces the dates for the 68th annual Parade of Homes Orlando. Central Floridians are invited to experience 50+ of the best of the best homes and apartment communities throughout greater Orlando during the free, self-guided tour Saturday, July 10 through Sunday, July 18, 2021.

theapopkavoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Apopka, FL
Government
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Seminole, FL
City
Orange Park, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
City
Apopka, FL
Apopka, FL
Real Estate
Orlando, FL
Real Estate
Apopka, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Homes#Central Florida#Goba#Parade Of Homes Orlando#Central Floridians#Aago#Holden#Community Pool#Ferncroft#Trustco Banks#Sherwin Williams#Aggressive Appliances#Pinterest#Orange#Buildorlando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Housing
News Break
Instagram
Related
Apopka, FLmynews13.com

Apopka buys, preserves beloved camp

APOPKA, Fla. – Leaders from a beloved Central Florida summer camp had an uncertain future but now say they are looking forward to an even brighter future. The camp was put up for sale earlier this year by the YMCA of Central Florida. The city plans to upgrade, revamp the...
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

2021 Parade of Homes kicks off Saturday

The West Texas Home Builders Association Parade of Homes 2021 kicks off Saturday and runs through Aug. 1. This year's featured homes are located in the subdivisions Sedona at 146th Street and Quaker Avenue; Windsor at Preston Manor at FM 179 and 66th Street; and Escondido Ranch at 50th Street and Alcove.
Orlando, FLnonahoodnews.com

Greater Orlando Builders Association Announces 68th Parade of Homes

The 68th annual Parade of Homes Orlando invites Central Floridians to experience more than 50 of the finest homes and apartment communities throughout Greater Orlando during the free, self-guided tour taking place Saturday, July 10, through Sunday, July 19. Parade of Homes Orlando is the signature event hosted by the...
Wichita Falls, TXtexomashomepage.com

69th annual Parade of Homes set to begin July 9

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas Home Builders Association is pleased to announce the 69th Annual Parade of Homes will take place July 9th-11th & 16th-18th. The Parade of Homes will feature 8 beautiful new homes where you can see the quality craftsmanship that goes into every home built by members of the North Texas Home Builders Association.
Atlanta, ILnewschannel20.com

Annual Market Weekend held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Atlanta held its first Annual Market Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Residents were able to come into town and shop at 26 vendors throughout the weekend ranging from food vendors to jewelry and fine art vendors. City officials say that they hope the...
Rockford, ILMyStateline.com

Annual Rockford 815 Day will become a weekend event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Every summer, Rockford devotes an entire day to celebrating…itself. This year, the party will be even bigger as the annual 815 Day becomes the 815 Weekend. The celebrations kick of at 8:15 a.m. on August 13th at Rathskeller, 132 Auburn St. Then, the community is encouraged...
Niles, ILChicago Tribune

Crowds celebrate July Fourth holiday with annual parade in Niles

Crowds turned out Sunday for the return of the annual July Fourth parade in Niles. The parade, which followed its regular route from Notre Dame College Prep on Dempster Street though several neighborhood streets to Grennan Heights Park, featured 64 units, said Niles Village Spokesman Mitch Johnson. Among the participants...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Study: These Central Florida cities are the best places to live

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is a popular place to visit, and according to a new report, also one of the best areas to live. The U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas. To rank high on the list, an area had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life. They used these metrics to create their 2021-2022 Best Places to Live In list.
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Annual Art & Garden Tour this weekend

The Albert Lea Art Center’s annual Art & Garden Tour will take place this weekend, highlighting six gardens throughout the area, along with artists at each. Jan Sease, who owns one of the gardens that will be on display at 610 Park Ave., said she started working on her gardens in 2017 after she and her husband bought their house in 2015.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Orlando rents have seen some of the largest increases in the nation in 2021

The City Beautiful is growing, expanding, and welcoming new residents. Unfortunately, that's brought along a massive increase in the average rent. Average rents in Orlando have risen 13.3% since the start of 2021, according to a new report from commercial real estate company CoStar. TheOrlando Business Journal first shared the...
Milford, CTmilfordmirror.com

Annual Milford sand sculpture contest returns with a hybrid model

MILFORD — A silver lining of last year’s virtual sand sculpture contest was that anyone in the state — or beyond — could participate in the city’s annual tradition. The event was such a success that the 44th annual competition — to be held July 18 — will be a hybrid model of in-person sculpting at Walnut Beach and virtual entries.
Lampasas, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Lampassas annual festival, parade rolls back into action

LAMPASAS — The Spring Ho festival is back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, and the residents of Lampasas are ecstatic as the Spring Ho parade went by in a blur of pagentry, civic pride and water guns. According to Lampasas County Judge Randy Hoyer, water guns...
Arlington, TXfox4news.com

Arlington holds its annual Independence Day parade

ARLINGTON, Texas - There was more Fourth of July weekend fun happening in Arlington Monday morning, as the city of almost 400,000 hosted its Independence Day parade. There were dozens of floats and classic cars, along with high school bands and drill teams. There were more than 100 entries for the parade.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

This Unspoiled Beach In Mississippi Is Like A Dream Come True

A quiet, undeveloped beach sounds like paradise, doesn’t it? Well, we’ve got some great news for you – such a place exists, and it’s right here in Mississippi! Just a few miles from the state’s coastline, this unspoiled beach in Mississippi is like a dream come true. Are you ready to plan a visit to […] The post This Unspoiled Beach In Mississippi Is Like A Dream Come True appeared first on Only In Your State.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

This award-winning Oakland property offers multiple outdoor spaces

The former home of St. Louis architect Robert Schutt is located on a secluded, wooded site in Oakland. Completed in 1966, when Schutt was 26-years-old, it is one of four houses designed by the architect, whose work here was honored with an award for excellence in residential design by the St. Louis chapter of the Producer’s Council and the American Institute of Architects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy