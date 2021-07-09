68th Annual Parade of Homes this weekend, includes 2 Apopka models

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is a popular place to visit, and according to a new report, also one of the best areas to live. The U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas. To rank high on the list, an area had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life. They used these metrics to create their 2021-2022 Best Places to Live In list.