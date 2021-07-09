Cancel
Twins 5, Tigers 3: The squander monster bites back in Minnesota

By Brandon Day
Bless You Boys
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tigers built an early lead, but the offense missed it’s chance to blow the game open a bit, and the Twins fought back to take the opener, 5-3. We got a pretty good pitching duel right out of the gate. J.A. Happ mixed in a few more offspeed pitches than normal and worked both edges of the plate effectively with fastballs. Jeimer Candelario’s double to left in the second inning was really the only notable moment for the Tigers’ offense the first time through the order.

