Nashville SC 2-2 Atlanta United: Rate and React
Atlanta United got something more than a point out of tonight’s 2-2 draw with Nashville SC. They got… inspiration. Jackson Conway finally made an appearance of a significant duration after Cubo Torres’ boneheaded handball early in the second half, and from that point on, Atlanta United’s attack looked like it had life. Even with all the players missing, and after Jake Mulraney was unluckily sent off. It was far from perfect, but the team played with a desire and urgency in the second half that we haven’t seen in some time. It was a sight for sore eyes.www.dirtysouthsoccer.com
