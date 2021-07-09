Nashville SC 2-2 Atlanta United: Rate and React

Before we start the recap, let’s first take a moment to recognize the incredible impact Will Reilly has had for the Atlanta United Academy and for Atlanta United 2. Reilly has grown immensely as a midfielder and as an athlete for the club from his 2s debut three years ago to today. He is stronger, faster, more technically sound, and more confident as a player than we have ever seen and he will be greatly missed by the organization and by his teammates. He is a vital element of the 2s starting team and it will be really strange not seeing him suiting up for us until he returns as a Homegrown Player. This was his last official match for the organization before he departs to begin school at the highly prestigious Stanford University next month. Stanford is a strong collegiate soccer program that will offer Reilly every opportunity to continue his development and be part of a perennial postseason contender. Best of luck, Will Reilly! We can’t wait to welcome you back.