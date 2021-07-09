Cancel
Square plans to make hardware wallet for bitcoin

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) will make a hardware wallet for bitcoin, the payments company confirmed in a tweet on Thursday shortly before U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren flagged growing risks posed to consumers and financial markets by the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin wallets can be stored offline or online at cryptocurrency...

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Inc#Wallets#Reuters#Twitter Inc Lrb#Twtr
