A story of Friendship: From Preschool to High School Graduation. Highland Village Friends Celebrate Graduation by Returning to Preschool Where It All Started. As many of their former classmates were celebrating summer, six friends donned their cap and gown one more time to take one last photo at the place their friendship began almost 18 years ago. With their proud moms along for the trip down memory lane, they headed back to Primrose School of Highland Village. The five graduates from Edward S. Marcus High School and one graduate from Lake Dallas High, had no idea that their final high school photoshoot would bring out the toddler in them – literally – as they closed this chapter in their lives.