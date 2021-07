Starting in the early 1990s, Sudan was a self-described Islamic state. Under the rule of Omar al-Bashir, Islamic law took precedence in the governing of the country. That’s no longer the case, though, since Bashir was overthrown in 2019. Sudan’s government is now signaling a big change — saying there will be a separation of religion and state. Some parts of the country, in fact, are insisting that the new government run on secular principles. But not everyone is on board with this, and the debate about the role of religion in government is very much ongoing. Halima Gikandi reports from Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.