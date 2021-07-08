Cancel
Hinckley Township, OH

Parade returns for Memorial Day

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of living through the pandemic, residents of Hinckley residents were more than ready to come outdoors and take part in the Memorial Day Parade May 31. By 9 a.m., as the parade left Our Lady of Grace Church, the crowds were gathered on each side of Ridge Road. All the regular parade entries participated this year, including those belonging to trustees, the township fiscal officer, as well as the vehicles belonging to the township’s safety forces.

