ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The passage of the cold front across Western New York last night has ushered in some very comfortable weather. The News10NBC First Alert Weather Team is forecasting clear to partly cloudy skies with no rain for the next few days. You can expect much lower amounts of humidity and comfortable temperatures for the next 72 hours. This dry air is exactly what is needed for our area considering the excessive amounts of rain from this past week.