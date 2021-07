If you’re a homeowner in Hiawatha, your home is your primary residence, and your income is less than the amounts shown below, you may qualify to participate in the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Program! The City intends to apply for a grant that will assist up to 6 homeowners to make exterior improvements to their homes and a grant to assist up to 6 elderly or severely disabled homeowners or their family members to remove barriers that would allow them to remain living in their homes. The following information is intended to provide a brief description about the two types of programs and their requirements. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Mark Culver, East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG), at 319-289-0061 or mark.culver@ecicog.org.