Trustees Corner

• I’m responding to Sound Off (about the Wednesday, July 14, front-page story), “County mulls water rules” — really? — “Commissioners seek solutions for residents trying to keep lawns healthy.” We should be able to. We pay taxes all year long. We don’t pay no $50 permit to withdraw thousands of gallons of water from the aquifer. We don’t have that luxury. So, no, go after (the bottling company). Stop their permit and stop them from withdrawing thousands of gallons. You want to put it on us, the taxpayers who pay taxes, and you want to limit us for water use, but they get all of the water they want for a $50 permit. No, that’s not fair. Something is wrong somewhere. That doesn’t make any logic to me, not at all. It’s really pathetic.