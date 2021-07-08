Trustees Corner

Cancel
The governor’s mask mandate has been lifted and I am so pleased to be able to see and interact with citizens again at our meetings. As of July 1, Hinckley Township will hold in person meetings with a virtual option for observation only. I appreciate all the citizens and groups...

Richfield, OHscriptype.com

Township Corner

We are grateful that everything is starting to return to normal! So far in 2021 the township has achieved three big accomplishments: development of our Light Industrial – Office district with a 750,000 square foot BestBuy distribution center; amicable annexation agreement with the Village of Richfield for the Briarwood residential neighborhood and pending partnership with Cleveland MetroParks to improve Rising Valley Park and Richfield Heritage Preserve.
Howland, MEWarren Tribune Chronicle

Howland trustees provide raises

HOWLAND — Trustees have approved pay raises for several administrative employees. Trustees said they have reduced the administrative staff from seven to five full-time employees with benefits and have redistributed the workload of the employees. Effective June 16, the new pay rates include:. • Planning director, $70,595 to $72,675;. •...
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

PJC trustees name officers

The board of trustees of Paducah Junior College Inc., the charitable foundation of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, recently elected officers for fiscal year 2021-22. The new officers were elected at the May board meeting and assumed their positions July 1. Chair: Chris Black, president of Ray Black and...
Windham, OHweeklyvillager.com

Windham Township Trustee News

Windham Twp. – Windham Township Trustees met for their regularly scheduled meeting with two of the three trustees in attendance. The trustees approved the minutes, expenditures and bank reconciliation before moving on to guests. Guest John Harris, Director of the Portage County District Library (PCDL), was there to promote a...
Fredonia, NYObserver

Trustees spar in CSEA aftermath

James Lynden sought punishment for a fellow Fredonia trustee over recent comments to village workers, though no action was immediately taken. The statements by Roger Britz were detailed at the June 28 Board of Trustees meeting by CSEA representative Jill Ackerman. She declined to name the author of the texts then — but Lynden did so Tuesday, while suggesting that Mayor Doug Essek censure Britz and/or remove him from the village personnel committee.
Aransas County, TXRockport Pilot

ACISD trustees approve contracts

After meeting in executive session with the Aransas County Independent School District (ACISD) Board of Trustees Thursday, July 15, ACISD Superintendent Dr. Joshua Garcia approved the following contracts for the 2021-22 school year. Probationary contracts. • Jennifer Holliman, first grade teacher, Live Oak Learning Center (LOLC) • Lindsi Carpenter, second...
Matthews, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Brawley joining WCU trustees

CULLOWHEE – The N.C. General Assembly appointed Matthews resident Bill Brawley to serve on the Western Carolina University Board of Trustees from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2025. Brawley served four terms in the N.C. House of Representatives, two terms as a commissioner for the Matthews Board of Commissioners...
Amelia, OHpiercetownship.org

Board of Trustees Special Meeting

The Pierce Township Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM at Groh Park, 3390 Huntsman Trace, Amelia, Ohio 45102. The purposes of this meeting are to meet with the Park/Greenspace Committee to discuss recent vandalism and needs for Groh Park as well as such other matters as shall come before the board.
ShoppingPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Community Corner

Take a tour through Burland Ranchettes and neighboring subdivisions and visit a bunch of yard sales. Come Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 16, 17 and 18, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Maps of homes participating at the entrance of the subdivision on County Road 72 and on Rosalie Road. Come and find some treasures.
Richfield, OHscriptype.com

Community Day and Parade return in August

Richfield Community Day, sponsored by Bath-Richfield Kiwanis, is set for Sunday, August 8, at Richfield Woods from 1:00 until dark, when fireworks will be shot off. The community parade on W. Streetsboro and Broadview roads is set for Saturday, August 7 at 6 p.m. Unlike many years in the past,...
PoliticsCitrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER: WATER RULES

• I’m responding to Sound Off (about the Wednesday, July 14, front-page story), “County mulls water rules” — really? — “Commissioners seek solutions for residents trying to keep lawns healthy.” We should be able to. We pay taxes all year long. We don’t pay no $50 permit to withdraw thousands of gallons of water from the aquifer. We don’t have that luxury. So, no, go after (the bottling company). Stop their permit and stop them from withdrawing thousands of gallons. You want to put it on us, the taxpayers who pay taxes, and you want to limit us for water use, but they get all of the water they want for a $50 permit. No, that’s not fair. Something is wrong somewhere. That doesn’t make any logic to me, not at all. It’s really pathetic.
Marlinton, WVpocahontastimes.com

Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

This week, I begin The Mayor’s Corner by asking a question. How many times have you heard someone say, “There is nothing for the kids to do around here?”. If you have heard that comment, then I want you to consider the following. What would you think about some of...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees votes to fill vacant trustee seat

During a special meeting Wednesday night the Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees selected Zack Terakedis to fill a trustee seat that has been vacant since April. Terakedis, the director of the Billings Industrial Revitalization District and a parent with multiple children in Billings Public Schools, was one of three people who applied to fill the seat which was left empty last spring after former Vice Chair Joe Raffiani opted not to run for re-election and no one subsequently ran for the District 4 seat.
Hudson, OHscriptype.com

Hot button issues draw community commentary

Residents showed up to voice their opinions on two issues facing Hudson City Council: term limits and funding for the Hudson Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Alliance. Many commenters spoke against a term-limit proposal. An ordinance before council sought a change to the city’s charter that would limit city council members and the mayor to no more than two successive four-year terms. Those against the measure said they were worried that term limits, particularly for council, would mean result in a shortage of candidates vying for open seats and the constant turnover would result in a lack of experience among council members.
Buena Vista, COheartoftherockiesradio.com

Buena Vista Trustees Meet

The Buena Vista Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting tonight at 7 pm. Trustees will conduct a public hearing to consider issuing a retail marijuana license to Ascend Cannabis Company to be located at 204 East Main. BV Trustees will also consider approving an intergovernmental agreement for funding...
Stoddard County, MOdexterstatesman.com

Trustees Cox

IN RE: Jennifer Cox, a single person Trustee’s Sale:. For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Jennifer Cox, a single person dated August 31, 2017 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Stoddard County, Missouri in Book 2017, Page 3284 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Thursday, July 29, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 4:55 PM), at the South Front Door of the Court House, City of Bloomfield, County of Stoddard, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Stoddard County, State of Missouri, to wit:
Poplar Bluff, MOdarnews.com

Trustees Goade

Default having been made in the payment of that certain note secured by Deed of Trust executed by Anna M. Goade, a single woman, dated December 4, 2017 and recorded on December 12, 2017 in Book 1038, Page 6169, Office of Recorder of Deeds, Butler County, Missouri. The Successor Trustee will on August 9, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 o’clock A.M. and 5:00 P.M. more particularly at 10:30AM, at the Butler County Courthouse, 100 North Main, West Front door, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901, sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash, the following real estate:
Cambria County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Coalition Corner | It takes a village

As president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, people new to the area occasionally ask me, “Is there a drug problem?” My answer is always the same. “Yes, like every other community in the country, we do have those battling substance use disorder. However, one thing we have that many communities do not, is an organized, comprehensive, dedicated Coalition committed to positive change.”

