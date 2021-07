Since the early days of the pandemic, we’ve all wanted to know when and how it will end. Many of us assumed that COVID-19 vaccines were the answer, and the U.S. government poured more than $18 billion into Operation Warp Speed to develop and test them. That research has yielded three authorized vaccines — so far — that are highly effective not just against the original virus but also against its many variants, including the highly transmissible Delta variant.