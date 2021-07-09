Damian Lillard Affirms He Doesn't Want Trade From Blazers

Kelly Oubre Jr., Los Angeles Clippers, Damian Lillard, National Basketball Association, Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, Dallas Mavericks, Klay Thompson. NBA rumors continue to sizzle like Damian Lillard late in games from distance. We bring you the latest NBA rumors, NBA trade rumors and NBA free agency news on today’s show. According to reports, Damian Lillard plans on requesting a trade out of Portland. According to Marc Stein, Kawhi Leonard is likely to return to the Clippers but teams are expected to pursue him if he becomes an NBA Free Agent. More NBA news and rumors: What will the Golden State Warriors do with their two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Trade? Does Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson prefer the Warriors to trade those picks for an immediate star that could help them win an NBA championship next season?