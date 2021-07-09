Pratt: Thoughts on hope and the benefits of selflessness

Jesus was in conversation with His disciples. He told them He would build His Church. Even the ‘Gates of Hell’ could not prevail against it. (See Matthew 16:18) God intended Israel, His “Chosen People,” to serve as salt and light in the world in order to bring the peoples of the world to Himself. They were to display what it was like to be “The People of God.” They were to show and tell what God was like and what God expected from people. They were to show how to worship God. Had they been successful, the people of the world would have seen how God chose to bless people. Instead, God’s people, Israel, disobeyed God, worshiped idols instead of the True God, and acted in evil ways toward others. So, people learned more about how God punished sin and evil than they did about how He wanted to bless them. Jesus has chosen His Church to take the place of Israel to serve as salt and light in the world in order to bring the peoples of the world to Himself. The Church is to display what it was like to be “The People of God.” They are to show and tell what God is like and what God expects from people. They are to show how to worship God. So, Jesus is building His Church. I’d like to spend some time considering how He is going about this. There are some things we know about His involvement in this process: He is referred to as the Head of the Church, which is His body. It has many parts (members) that do not all have the same offices, responsibilities, gifts or talents. As Head of the Church, He gives it meaning, purpose and direction. Without Him and His direction, the Church would fail. He is also the “Chief Cornerstone” and the “Sure Foundation.” (See Matthew 21:42 & Ephesians 2:19-21 & I Corinthians 3:10-112). Perhaps I should have defined the word “Church.” It, of course, can be a physical building. But that is not what I am talking about. I am talking about the people of God who are known as “The Church.” Even there we have multiple definitions. We can speak about a local congregation. We can speak about the Church Universal. Either way, we are talking about what originated in Jerusalem, when people accepted the teaching that Jesus was and is the Christ of God, they were baptized in the Name of the Triune God, (Father, Son and Holy Spirit), they received the in-filling of the Holy Spirit and continued receiving the doctrine of the Apostles, in fellowship, in prayer, in breaking bread, both in fellowship (meals) and as a sacred observance of sacrificial death of Christ and His resurrection (Communion). These things continued for the past two millennium. Yet, this too is a building but a spiritual building comprised of individual human members. Corporately they are becoming a spiritual habitation for God to indwell. (See I Peter 2:4-12) I say “becoming” because the Church, was and is but is also continuing to become the spiritual habitation of God. I want to take some time to consider what Christ expects of His body, His Church, His inhabitable building. I want us to consider what He expects of those who claim to be His Church. If we are doing well, I want us to continue and increase in doing His will. If we are not doing well, I want us to repent, to begin fresh and new to be found faithful to Him always.