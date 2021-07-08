Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Maluma and Scott Disick Take Their Feud to the Next Level in New Music Video

wvli927.com
 12 days ago

Following their Twitter spat, Maluma and Scott Disick are facing off onscreen. The Colombian singer enlisted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for a starring role in the music…

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maluma
Person
Scott Disick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Feud#Colombian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Plunging Top For Dinner Date With Scott Disick & His Son Mason: Photo

Model Amelia Hamlin wore a sexy plunging top to grab dinner with her beau, Scott Disick, and his son, Mason, in Malibu. Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she met her boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his 11-year-old son, Mason, for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 27. Amelia rocked an open-backed, plunging top with subtle stripes. She also wore white jeans and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, simple shades, and a pink clutch. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white button down shirt with “love letter” emblazoned on it, and camo-shorts. He also had a watch and some bracelets of his own for good measure.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Travis Barker’s Reaction After Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to “Suck” His Blood

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at UFC 264. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the twilight of their romance. Any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker's relationship will know that not only have the two been absolutely smitten with each other since they began dating, but they've also made no secret of wanting every ounce of each other—blood included.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Scott Disick's Net Worth: How Much Is The KUWTK Star Worth?

Scott Disick became famous due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but he's quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As fans know, Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015 (via Us Magazine) and share three beautiful children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. He's since moved on in his love life with Amelia Hamlin (before that, there was Sofia Richie), and Kourtney is currently dating Travis Barker. While their love story didn't quite last, there were still plenty of good things that came out of it for Scott.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Racy Comment On Travis Barker’s Photo As They Enjoy Date Night

Kourtney Kardashian made a bold (and slightly naughty) statement on her boyfriend Travis Barker’s latest Instagram snapshot of the happy couple together. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, has no problem letting everyone know just how attracted she is to boyfriend Travis Barker, 45. After the couple enjoyed yet another PDA-filled date night, which the Blink-182 drummer documented on Instagram on Monday, July 12, Kourtney left quite the risqué comment on her beau’s post. In the photos, both stars donned matching sparkly fang teeth while holding hands and walking through a hallway together. Kourtney was dressed in a silver plunging top and a black mini skirt, while Travis wore a white tank top and black pants.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Reign Disick Is Such a Mood During Family Fun Day With Scott, Mason and Penelope

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Son Reign With Tooth Fairy Magic. Scott Disick cheered on son Reign Disick during an adorable beach vacation in the Hamptons this past weekend. The Talentless founder snapped a series of pics showing Reign and siblings Mason Disick and Penelope Disick playing in the sand, cruising on a boat and enjoying a luxe lunch on the East End. Yet, it was Reign's moody glances that stole the show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Scott Disick and Maluma Face Off in a Surprising Twitter Feud: You’re ‘a Joke!’

The end of a friendship? Scott Disick and Maluma took to social media to engage in an unexpected argument — but their fans are thinking that may not be the case at all. “Wtf with this guy @maluma,” Disick, 38, tweeted on Tuesday, July 6. Maluma, 27, responded to the message, saying, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?”
CelebritiesBillboard

From Scott Disick to Saweetie, Here's Everything You Need to See in Maluma's 'Sobrio' Video

Colombian superstar Maluma blessed fans Thursday (July 8) with the newly released single "Sobrio," a pop-reggaeton track that finds a heartbroken Maluma drowning his sorrows. After releasing a handful of collaborations -- including one with Reik, Manuel Turizo and Pipe Bueno -- "Sobrio" is Maluma's first official single of the year. The track drops less than two months before Maluma's Papi Juancho U.S. tour is set to kick off Sept. 2 in Sacramento, Calif., and will wrap up Oct. 24 in Chicago.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Harry Hamlin Has a Surprisingly Chill Take on Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna doesn't call her husband "Harry f––king Hamlin" for nothing! On tonight's July 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa and Harry debate daughter Amelia Hamlin's romance with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick over dinner. "How do you feel? Just tell them," Lisa encouraged hubby Harry to open up to her Rhobh co-stars. "My feelings about it, I must confess, the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is old," Harry admitted, citing the 18 years between Amelia and Scott. "But then again, every time I think about it I think about myself and...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

We Told You! That Supposed Maluma-Scott Disick Beef Was Faked – For A Music Video! WATCH!

Give ’em credit — Maluma and Scott Disick sure know how to turn heads and draw attention. Even if it’s all phony!. As we reported earlier this week, the Colombian singer and the American reality TV star appeared to be duking it out (metaphorically) in an online feud. But not all is what it seems, as we predicted: that spat was completely phony, all made up for a music video!
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Reign Disick Is Dad Scott Disick's "Mini Me" In Adorable New Photo

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reveal If They've Slept Together. Scott Disick took to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 12 to post a photo of his "mini me" Reign Disick. The snapshot showed the 6-year-old child sitting with his iPad onboard a private jet, and they weren't the only passengers on the flight. Scott also shared a picture of "another mini me," his daughter Penelope Disick.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Scott Disick & Son Reign, 6, Sport Matching Mohawks As They Goof Around In Cute Video

It seems Scott Disick took inspiration from his youngest son’s ‘do, as he sported a spiky blonde mohawk in a new video, just like Reign!. Scott Disick has shared a sweet video with his son Reign, 6, proving the youngster truly is his mini-me. The TV personality, 38, shared two clips to his Instagram Story on July 13, showing the father-son duo with identical hair styles. “My guy,” Scott captioned the videos, which showed him hugging little Reign, and making him giggle. While the father-of-three sported a highlighted mohawk with frosted tips, a shirtless Reign was seen with his signature brunette locks.
MusicPosted by
@wearemitu

Nu Music Fridays: Maluma, Nicki Nicole, Grupo Firme and More New Releases

Colombia, Argentina, Mexico and more countries present in this week’s Nu Music Fridays round-up for the week of Friday July 9th. Maluma comes back with sobering thoughts on “Sobrio”, Nicki Nicole and Delaossa sing about heartbreak in “Me Has Dejado”, Grupo Firme gets their drinks up with Mariachi and Reggaeton in “Un Tequila” and more releases below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy